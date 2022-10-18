Group Works to Recognize AME Church From the 1800s

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

A group in Hastings, Minnesota says they are on a mission to excavate the history and share information about Brown Chapels African Methodist Episcopal Church, established in 1891. According to Rex Chapman, Black people worshipped with their white neighbors at a church on Vermillion Street but reportedly did not feel welcome. They purchased a white frame church that was 24 by 36 feet, located at the corner of Fifth and Sibley streets, for $500. Black people from the community worshipped there for 15 years. However, the church was eventually set on fire. Following the church’s destruction, there was no investigation, and Black people left the town in masses. According to City-Data.com, in 2019, Hastings’ black population was 1.7%.

The group consists of artists and one of the descendants of the church’s founders. The project’s title, Building Remembrance for Reconciliation, or BR4R, was created to commemorate Brown Chapels’ history. The group says that by sharing the story, it breaks generations of silence on this topic.