Teen Kills 5, Injuries 2 in Raleigh neighborhood Mass Shooting

Five were killed and two others injured after a teenager opened fire in the middle of a northeast Raleigh neighborhood Thursday afternoon, according to police.

Raleigh Police Department reports a 15-year-old boy shot and killed two people in the streets of a neighborhood in the state’s capital city, then ran to a walking trail, killed three more people and wounded two others.

The killed in the mass shooting include off-duty Raleigh police Officer Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. Police identified the other victims as Nicole Connors, 52; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; and James Roger Thompson, 16.

Marcille Lynn Gardner, 59, and Casey Joseph Clark, 33, were wounded and taken to the hospital.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said the teen was arrested hours after was hospitalized and in critical condition.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper called the shooting an “infuriating and tragic act of gun violence.”

“Today we’re sad, we’re angry and we want to know the answers to all the questions,” Cooper said. “I think we all know the core truth — no neighborhood, no parent, no child, no grandparent, no one should feel this fear in their communities — no one.”

In a statement Friday, President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill Biden are grieving with victims’ families.

The president also stated his administration is working closely with Cooper to help local authorities with their investigation.

“We are thinking of yet another community shaken and shattered as they mourn the loss of friends and neighbors, including an off-duty police officer,” he said, adding: “Enough. We’ve grieved and prayed with too many families who have had to bear the terrible burden of these mass shootings.”

Raleigh’s violent shooting was the 25th mass killing in 2022, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database.

A mass killing is defined as when four or more people are killed excluding the suspect.

