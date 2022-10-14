Tim Bowman, Jr. Talks “Jesus” With Faith City Music & Le’Andria Johnson [Listen]

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

It’s been seven years since Tim Bowman, Jr released new music but he is now back with Faith City Music and Le’Andria Johnson with the single “Jesus.” Bowman, Jr talks about the birth of Faith City Music,” saying Faith City Music was an entity that was birthed through the pandemic. If you look at the Scripture, music is never going hand in hand with worship. Music is just a slice of that pie and that’s been our assignment. We’ve been doing it creatively we’ve been doing it with people there and we’ve been doing it in kilts we’ve been in the sky we’ve been doing it on a boat and God has honored it and it has brought us full circle to this moment to the Jesus thing.”

Bowman, Jr tells Erica and GRIFF why he was a bit apprehensive about returning to music and gives the Get Up Church some inspiration.

