Domestic Violence Awareness Month: Is Your Relationship Unhealthy?

As humans, it’s normal to desire companionship. It’s normal to desire intimacy. However, while these desires are natural, there comes a time when we must overlook our desires and look out for our well-being. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. It is a time to acknowledge domestic abuse survivors and speak up for victims, even if these victims are close to home.

Statistics show that an average of 20 people are abused by partners every minute. That is more than 10 million victims a year. Abuse is also higher amongst women than men, with 1 in 3 women experiencing physical abuse and 1 in 4 men experiencing physical abuse.

Knowing the signs is the best way to determine if your relationship is unhealthy and to combat domestic violence. It is important to remember that not everyone experiences domestic violence in the same way.

Knowing The Signs

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, here are the red flags of an abusive relationship:

Extreme jealousy

Possessiveness

Unpredictability

A bad temper

Cruelty to animals

Verbal abuse

Extremely controlling behavior

Antiquated beliefs about the roles of women and men in relationships

Forced sex or disregard for their partner’s unwillingness to have sex

Sabotage of birth control methods or refusal to honor agreed-upon methods

Blaming the victim for anything wrong that happens

Sabotage or obstruction of the victim’s ability to work or attend school

Controls all the finances

Abuse of other family members, children, or pets

Accusations of the victim flirting with others or having an affair

Control of what the victim wears and how they act

Demeaning the victim either privately or publicly

Embarrassment or humiliation of the victim in front of others

Harassment of the victim at work

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers confidential help at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY).

Remember, love should never come at the expense of yourself.

Written by TeAsia Royster

