The National Black Church Initiative Wants to Increase Black Homeownership

Tonya Rivens is an award winning Journalist with close to 30 years in Radio, ten years in television and is a feature writer for a monthly publication. Tonya received the 2021 Chan Zuckerberg Grant from the National Association of Black Journalists and is a 2021-2022 North Carolina Equity Fellow. She has a BA in Journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and enjoys reading, traveling and spending time with her family. 'After a lengthy career in Airline Management Tonya developed a passion for all things radio. As a radio veteran, Rivens has worn the titles of Program Director, Music Director and Community Affairs Director. Her current show, Sounds of Inspiration With Tonya Rivens, is featured on Praise 100.9 FM and she works as a television freelance reporter. Her radio career also includes stints at WPEG (Power 98 FM), WBAV (V101.9) and WPZS (100.9) and Streetz Charlotte. Tonya is a member of Life Center International.

Homeowners have a greater chance of building generational wealth. The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) says they have a ten year goal that will assist the Black community. The plan increases Black homeownership to fifty-one percent. NBCI says they will assist potential Black homeowners and will provide resources. Reverend Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, says their program provides homebuyers with “the necessary education and advice to guide them.” Evans says the program also provides comprehensive tools and resources necessary to purchase a home. He says couples who are unable to buy homes are encouraged to get second jobs, continue to save money then apply for the state assistance programs available in their city.

Some of the issues that challenge Black Americans looking to buy homes include:

lack of access to credit and poor credit history

lack of proper education on the homebuying process and programs available

discrimination and redlining

Evans says payment and closing costs due to low wages and high rental costs are also a challenge for potential homeowners. Churches interested in NBCI’s plan are encouraged to find out more at naltblackchurch.com.