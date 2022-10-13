The National Black Church Initiative Wants to Increase Black Homeownership

Homeowners have a greater chance of building generational wealth. The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) says they have a ten year goal that will assist the Black community. The plan increases Black homeownership to fifty-one percent. NBCI says they will assist potential Black homeowners and will provide resources. Reverend Anthony Evans, President of NBCI, says their program provides homebuyers with “the necessary education and advice to guide them.” Evans says the program also provides comprehensive tools and resources necessary to purchase a home. He says couples who are unable to buy homes are encouraged to get second jobs, continue to save money then apply for the state assistance programs available in their city.
Some of the issues that challenge Black Americans looking to buy homes include:
- lack of access to credit and poor credit history
- lack of proper education on the homebuying process and programs available
- discrimination and redlining
Evans says payment and closing costs due to low wages and high rental costs are also a challenge for potential homeowners. Churches interested in NBCI’s plan are encouraged to find out more at naltblackchurch.com.