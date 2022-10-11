Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Charlotte Hornets season isn’t starting on the best foot.

The Hornets’ final preseason home game on Monday night went sour after LaMelo Ball injured his left ankle in the third quarter and departed the game. The 116-107 loss to Washington at Spectrum Center seemed insignificant, with everyone curious about the Hornets’ All-Star point guard’s fate.

Wizards forward Anthony Gill stepped on Ball’s foot during a drive to the basket. Ball instantly fell to the floor and needed a moment to gather himself. He stayed to make both free throws, then limped back to the locker room.

“With Melo, fingers crossed here that it’s not something serious,” said Hornets coach Steve Clifford.

His injury comes a little more than a week before the regular season starts on Oct. 19.

Whether Ball’s injury will heal in time is still to be determined.

Hornets LaMelo Ball Injured In Preseason Game was originally published on 1053rnb.com