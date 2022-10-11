HomePanthers

Steve Wilks Named Panthers Interim Head Coach

The Carolina Panthers announced that Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach in place of Matt Rhule.

After Rhule’s removal from the team, Wilks, a native of Charlotte with NFL head coaching experience, was the obvious candidate to take charge.

Wilks earned his high school diploma from West Charlotte in 1987. He then played defensive back for Appalachian State after that. He played one season of professional football with the Charlotte Rage in the former Arena Football League.

“Ultimately, he’s in a position to be in consideration for that position,” Tepper said. “I had a talk with Steve: No promises were made. But obviously, if he does an incredible job, he’d have to be in consideration for that.”

