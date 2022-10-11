Steve Wilks Named Panthers Interim Head Coach

Melanie began her career in radio when she joined the on-air staff at Praise 100.9 in 2006. She is a three-time Stellar Award nominee for Gospel Announcer of the Year, a preliminary judge for BET’s hit show Sunday Best, and has been recognized in Who’s Who in Black Charlotte. In 2013, she was an inaugural recipient of the Stellar Woman of Gospel Award for her contribution behind the scenes in the gospel industry. In 2015, she was awarded the 1st Melvin Crispell Gospel Heritage Award and was recognized as one of ten Most Influential Radio Personalities by the Gospel Music Industry Round-up. And in 2016 she was awarded Radio Show of The Year by the Queen City Music Awards. A self-proclaimed foodie - in particular tacos - and founder of the Foodie Flash Mob, Melanie had the pleasure of serving as judge of the Carolina Food Truck Chow Down. She serves on the Board of Directors of The Harvest Center, a transitional program for the homeless and underserved in Charlotte. Melanie is an ordained Elder in the Life Center Fellowship where she and her husband Bryan, serve as Young Adult Pastors. Facebook: facebook.com/melaniewho Twitter: @melaniewho Instagram: @melaniewho1

The Carolina Panthers announced that Steve Wilks has been named interim head coach in place of Matt Rhule.

After Rhule’s removal from the team, Wilks, a native of Charlotte with NFL head coaching experience, was the obvious candidate to take charge.

Wilks earned his high school diploma from West Charlotte in 1987. He then played defensive back for Appalachian State after that. He played one season of professional football with the Charlotte Rage in the former Arena Football League.

"Ultimately, he's in a position to be in consideration for that position," Tepper said. "I had a talk with Steve: No promises were made. But obviously, if he does an incredible job, he'd have to be in consideration for that."