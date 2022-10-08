Register to Attend Angels in Pink Luncheon

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

According to Healthline publication, about 82% of Black women live at least 5 years after their initial breast cancer diagnosis, compared to 92% of white women. Some of the barriers for Black women include: the cost of healthcare, access to mammograms, medical mistrust and late-stage diagnosis.

Angels in Pink, presented by the Ausie & Martin Rivens Scholarship Foundation, is an event that encourages women to overcome these challenges. Women who attend are asked to wear pink. This fellowship of women will include survivors who will be invited to share their testimonies during lunch, while encouraging women to take charge of their health. Women do not have to be breast cancer survivors. In fact, women are encouraged to come out to learn more and fellowship with other women.

