Looking for a job?

Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon will hire 150,000 full-time, part-time, and seasonal workers throughout its warehouses.

Last year, Amazon, which generally expands operations around the holidays, advertised for the same amount of seasonal workers.

According to Seattle-based Amazon, employees can make an average wage of $19 per hour depending on their position and region within the United States. In an effort to recruit more workers in a competitive labor market, the company stated last week that it would increase the average compensation for frontline personnel by $1. Additionally, it promised to make modifications to enable employees to get payments more frequently than once or twice monthly.

Analysts predict that the uncertain economic climate will influence the holiday shopping season as thrifty consumers negotiate higher prices for food and other needs amid high inflation and rising interest rates.

Amazon To Hire 150,000 Employees For Holiday Season was originally published on 1053rnb.com