The Charlotte area braced for Hurricane Ian’s winds, rain, flooding, and power disruptions as the Category 1 hurricane was expected to barrel inland from the coast on Friday.

Ian made landfall at 2:05 pm near Georgetown, South Carolina, with winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The first light rain from Ian’s outer bands reached the Charlotte area around 3 a.m. in Monroe, according to meteorologist Doug Outlaw of the National Weather Service office in Greer, South Carolina.

In the six hours between 2 and 8 o’clock, Charlotte should anticipate Ian’s heaviest rainfall.

Breaking: Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall in SC was originally published on 1053rnb.com