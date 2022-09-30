Historically, Floods Cause The Most Damage in Mecklenburg Co.

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As Hurricane Ian approaches Charlotte with wind gusts of up to 50 mph, historical data shows that only a few hurricanes and tropical storms have impacted the area with maximum wind speeds that high. Since 1900, only eight have reached those speeds, according to public sources.

When it comes to extreme weather in Mecklenburg County, floods and flash floods have historically caused the most property damage and fatalities.

Between 1999 and 2018, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan documented 70 flash floods that killed three people (one in Charlotte and two in Matthews) and cost more than $12 million in property damage. Another 19 floods listed in the report resulted in three injuries and $2 million in property damage.

