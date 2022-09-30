Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Grammy Award-winner Kierra Sheard-Kelly called in to talk with Erica Campbell & Griff about her brand new single featuring Pastor Mike Jr.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Prior to debuting “Miracles”, she opens up about what this song means to her, the best part of her married life, her best food dish, and how her clothing line is doing.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Oh, we know we were married is good. It has more suburban days in the ghetto, but it’s so exciting. We are just learning how to do life together. So it’s amazing.”

Check out the full interview with one of the best voices on the planet below & be sure to support her new song, “Miracles”.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Kierra Sheard Shares The Best Parts of Marriage Life & New Single “Miracles” [Interview] was originally published on getuperica.com