It’s all over the news. Hurricane Ian is headed to the Carolinas.
While you may already be aware of the possibility of bad weather, are you prepared for it?
Here are some ways to prepare for Hurricane Ian:
- Have multiple ways to receive emergency info – ex. radio, phone, smartwatch
- Avoid unnecessary travel (roads can still be flooded after the storm passes)
- Secure all loose outdoor items
- Have an emergency plan and talk it out with your family
- Keep emergency supplies close in case the power goes out
- Frequently check your local news or community for updates
- Gather your favorite board games, books, or crafts to enjoy if the power goes out
Stay safe!
How to Prepare For Hurricane Ian in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com