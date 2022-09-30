Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s all over the news. Hurricane Ian is headed to the Carolinas.

While you may already be aware of the possibility of bad weather, are you prepared for it?

Here are some ways to prepare for Hurricane Ian:

Have multiple ways to receive emergency info – ex. radio, phone, smartwatch

Avoid unnecessary travel (roads can still be flooded after the storm passes)

Secure all loose outdoor items

Have an emergency plan and talk it out with your family

Keep emergency supplies close in case the power goes out

Frequently check your local news or community for updates

Gather your favorite board games, books, or crafts to enjoy if the power goes out

Stay safe!

How to Prepare For Hurricane Ian in Charlotte was originally published on 1053rnb.com