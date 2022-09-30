Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Move to Remote Classes Friday

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and employees will be remote Friday, September 30th due to possible inclement weather from Hurricane Ian. All services and activities are canceled, and all schools and facilities will be closed through Sunday, October 2.

Students who have not been given a digital device may receive take-home work from their teacher. The school principal will communicate the attendance requirements for students.

District officials have stated that teams will visit all school locations to assess the damage and remove debris after the storm.

A new update will be issued via phone, email, and social media on Sunday.

