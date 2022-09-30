HomeHealth

As Temperatures Drop, Don't Forget Your Flu Shot

Fall Flu Shot Vaccination Icon on Transparent Background

Source: diane555 / Getty

Due to social distancing and mask-wearing, we had a pretty quiet flu season in 2020. Reports from last year show that this wasn’t for the 2021 season.

Doctors are anticipating an even busier flu season this year.

According to health officials, getting your annual flu shot is the best way to keep yourself, your family, and your community safe and healthy. The CDC recommends that anyone6 months and over get their seasonal flu shot.

Flu shots are especially recommended for those who may be at a higher risk of flu-related complications.

Flu shots can be scheduled at the following locations:

  • Your PCP
  • Urgent Care
  • Starmed
  • CVS
  • Walgreens

Some of these locations offer free flu shots. Be sure to call ahead for more information.

