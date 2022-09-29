Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

JJ Hairston sits down with Neiko Flowers to discuss his new album ‘BELIEVE AGAIN‘, how he creates his albums & joins in on the fun during Neiko’s This or That segment! Make sure you support the new album BELIEVE AGAIN and follow him at @jjhaiston to keep up with everything! Also, join him on Friday 9/30 to catch a LIVE experience at Light of Joy Church in Riverdale, GA at 7 pm!

RELATED: JJ Hairston Opens Up About His Biggest Hits, Marriage & The Power Of Faith [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Love Talking: JJ Hairston Debuts “Excess Love Remix” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: JJ Hairston Meet & Greet [Exclusive Photos]

HOMEPAGE

JJ Hairston Talks New Album ‘Believe Again’ + This Or That Trivia was originally published on mypraiseatl.com