North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency as Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida on Wednesday.

Heavy rain and flooding are anticipated across the state on Friday and Saturday.

“A state of emergency is needed now so that farmers and those preparing for the storm can more quickly get ready for the heavy rain that is likely to fall in much of our state,” Gov. Cooper said.

The declaration of a state of emergency allows the implementation of North Carolina’s emergency operations plan, waives traffic rules to facilitate the delivery of gasoline and life-saving supplies, aids first responders and the agricultural sector, and safeguards consumers from price gouging.

The State Emergency Response Team will start Thursday at the State Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh and transition to 24-hour operations on Friday morning.

Gov. Roy Cooper Declares State of Emergency For Hurricane Ian was originally published on 1053rnb.com