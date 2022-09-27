Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As the Carolinas prepares for heavy rains and high winds from Hurricane Ian, school districts are moving high school football games to avoid the strom.

The area is expected to see rain from Hurricane Ian on Friday, also combined with gusty winds which could lead to flooding and power outages.

School districts are deciding to play it save.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Cabarrus County, and Union County School will move all of their Friday night varsity football games to Thursday and many more area districts are doing the same.

For CMS, with varsity games being played Thursday, the district will move its junior varsity games to next Monday.

You can find a list of Charlotte schools and when they play this week, CLICK HERE

Charlotte High Schools Friday Football Games Move to Avoid Hurricane Ian, Inclement weather was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com