American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and other airlines are allowing passengers to rebook without paying a change fee if their flights are affected by Hurricane Ian.

On Monday, American Airlines issued a travel notice for 20 airports in the western Caribbean and Florida, allowing for no-change-fee rebookings.

At Charlotte Douglas International Airport, American is by far the most popular airline.

Many passengers traveling to Florida received travel waivers from Southwest and United.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, 12 flights to Florida from CLT airport have been canceled as of 11:15 a.m. Tuesday. At least 31 flights to Florida scheduled for Wednesday have been canceled.

Airlines Waiving Change Fees For Hurricane Ian Flight Disruptions was originally published on 1053rnb.com