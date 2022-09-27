Biden Reveals New Plan To End U.S. Hunger

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Biden administration is outlining its strategy to achieve the ambitious goal of ending hunger in the United States by 2030, which includes increasing monthly benefits that assist low-income Americans in purchasing food.

In a plan unveiled on Tuesday, the administration also aims to promote healthy eating and exercise so that fewer people suffer from diet-related disorders including diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. It stated that it would endeavor to increase Medicaid and Medicare access to nutrition and obesity counseling.

This week, Biden will hold the first White House conference on hunger, nutrition, and health since 1969.

“The consequences of food insecurity and diet-related diseases are significant, far-reaching, and disproportionately impact historically underserved communities,” Biden wrote in a memo.

