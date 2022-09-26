Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Like father, like daughter has truly been the relationship of Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts and her father Bishop T.D. Jakes.

On Sunday, Pastor Sarah Jakes was officially appointed by her dad at the Woman, Thou Art Loosed!: Homecoming which has now been rebranded as The Woman Evolve Conference.

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Bishop T.D. Jakes wrote on instragram:

“@SarahJakesRoberts: I have watched you grow from my baby girl into a leader, changemaker, and influencer with a reach far beyond generations of women. You’ve touched the lives of so many, and as your earthly father, I’ve never been prouder!

It is my distinct honor to pass the torch to you. You’ve earned it and will excel wherever God takes you for women’s empowerment! May God bless Woman Evolve in 2023!

This is my vow to you: I will always be there to put my coat over you for as long as I live, and gladly so. For as I decrease, I will watch God increase you!”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Congrats to Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts! Watch the full video below…

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Bishop T.D. Jakes Has Officially Passed The Torch To Daughter Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts was originally published on praisedc.com