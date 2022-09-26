Carolina Panthers Defeat New Orleans Saints

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers and their fans celebrated throughout the streets of Charlotte on Sunday, following a big Panthers’ win.

A strong defensive effort and a late score from a new player playing in his first-ever game for Carolina helped the Panthers defeat the New Orleans Saints 22-14 on Sunday. The win ended their year-long slump at home in front of a cheering crowd.

Carolina (1-2) hadn’t won a game at home in Charlotte in 371 days, since playing the Saints in Week 2 of the 2021 season.

“Trust me, I’m happy,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. Rhule is now 11-25 in his 36 games as Carolina’s head coach.

