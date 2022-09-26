Charlotte Hornets Sign LiAngelo Ball To One-Year Deal

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Ball bros are reunited.

LiAngelo Ball has been signed to a non-guaranteed one-year contract with the Charlotte Hornets, league sources told The Charlotte Observer on Monday. Ball will be reunited with his younger brother LaMelo just in time for training camp, which begins on Tuesday at the Novant Health Training Facility.

Ball’s signing increases the Hornets’ roster to 20, which is the maximum number permitted. To bring in another player, such as Miles Bridges, they would need to waive someone, with players on non-guaranteed contracts being the most likely candidates.

Ball was on the Hornets’ summer league roster, playing in three games after being cleared by the NBA’s health and safety regulations just before the team’s departure from Charlotte for Las Vegas.

“I don’t know how to describe it. It feels like home. When I’m in Charlotte, I’ll be kicking it with him, playing basketball, doing all that stuff. It’s always good having a brother in the NBA,” said Ball.

