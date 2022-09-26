Hurricane Ian Moves Toward The Carolinas

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s officially Hurricane season, and North Carolina’s first one of the year may be on its way.

Hurricane Ian’s rains and strong gusts are expected to hit the Carolinas, according to National Weather Service meteorologists on Monday.

The storm could bring the Carolinas heavy rain, tornadoes, and coastal flooding, The Myrtle Beach Sun News said.

Maps from the National Hurricane Center on Monday morning Ian’s winds reaching the Charlotte region and mountains in North and South Carolina by Saturday.

According to the private AccuWeather service, Ian could still be a Category 1 hurricane when its eye makes landfall in northeastern North Carolina at 8 a.m. on Friday.

