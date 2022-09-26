Need A Loan For Your Charlotte Small Business? Here’s Where To Look

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Each year, small businesses get millions of dollars in grants from federal, state, and local government initiatives.

A few nearby businesses also received funding to support their operations.

According to a news release from the North Carolina Department of Commerce, two small businesses in Charlotte have recently been given $75,000 grants to explore innovative technology.

Here are a few Charlotte-area small business lending programs:

Meck Lending Qualification: businesses must have 50 or fewer full-time employees and annual sales of less than $2 million

Small Business Mobilization Loans Qualification: businesses must be certified as small business enterprises for a minimum of two consecutive years

U.S. Small Business Administration applicants can enter their zip code on Lender Match



