The weather is starting to cool down, the leaves are beginning to fall, and the holidays are right around the corner.

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, be mindful of what days to book. Traveling can be a mess during the holidays if you don’t properly plan.

The worst day to leave for Thanksgiving is traditionally Wednesday. The excess in travel costs may outweigh the usage of PTO, even if this plan gives travelers plenty of time to work before the trip and prevents the bulk of them from taking any time off from work.

Saturday and Sunday are the worst days to fly home from your holiday meal. Even without the extra travel costs associated with the Thanksgiving holiday, weekends are known for being more expensive.

The worst day to travel before Christmas remains the same. It’s always December 23, due to many holiday activities staring on Christmas Eve.

Here Are The Worst Travel Days For The Upcoming Holiday Season was originally published on 1053rnb.com