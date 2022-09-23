Nick Fuentes’ Pro-Trump Video Urging A ‘White Uprising’ Reminds Us How Racists Love The GOP

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Loud and proud white nationalist Nick Fuentes has recently been seen on video advocating for a “white uprising” and, apparently, an orangey-white supremacist dictatorship.

“We need to have something like a white uprising, politically speaking, gain control of social media—maybe just get rid of Congress altogether after that happens,” Fuentes said. “Here’s the pathway. We have one more election where white people can make the decision. But white people gotta make the right decision and then Trump’s gotta get in there and never leave.”

“It’s time to shut up, elect Trump and then stop having elections,” he continued.

For the record: This story is not about Nick Fuentes. Fuentes is just a white supremacist doing what white supremacists do. (The fact that he’s half Mexican-American notwithstanding. I can only imagine what the civil war in his head-cannon must be like. Needless to say, the south rose again.)

This story is about the GOP and why clear and demonstrable white supremacists keep flocking to it if the Republican party isn’t a party of white nationalism.

Former New York City Mayor, disgraced Trump attorney and unintentional C. Monty Burns cosplayer Rudy Giuliani, cited Fuentes while lying about Antifa members causing the Jan. 6 MAGA riot at the U.S. Capitol. Republican Reps Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene have both been speakers and supporters of America First PAC, a group run by Fuentes. And now we see that Fuentes is such a die-hard Trump supporter that he is literally advocating for fascism in his name.

The GOP’s natural appeal to white supremacists is why former KKK grand wizard David Duke complained that Donald Trump stole his ideas, why he ran for office multiple times as a Republican and it’s why today’s Klan members identify politically with the Republican party, and vice versa.

In fact, while we’re on the subject, here’s a video showing the striking similarities between the very language used by conservative politicians and pundits and that of members of the KKK.

Conservatives love to argue that Democrats started the Klan and were the party that supported slavery, yet they’re the ones now who are recycling white supremacist language and ideals and they’re the ones getting their nooses in an even knottier knot over confederate monuments coming down.

I’m just saying, maybe they’re just racist, and maybe that’s why Fuentes is the homie.

SEE ALSO:

Why Are More Hispanics Subscribing To The Far-Right White Nationalist Agenda?

Mexican American ‘Karen’ Assaults Indian Women On Video During Racist, Violent Attack In Texas

The post Nick Fuentes’ Pro-Trump Video Urging A ‘White Uprising’ Reminds Us How Racists Love The GOP appeared first on NewsOne.

Nick Fuentes’ Pro-Trump Video Urging A ‘White Uprising’ Reminds Us How Racists Love The GOP was originally published on newsone.com