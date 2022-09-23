Alpha Crown Community Festival to Feature Entertainment and Resources

CLOSE
Residents of Charlotte and surrounding communities will have an opportunity to receive free health screenings, learn about opportunities to buy a home, as well as avoid foreclosure; enjoy fun activities – especially for children; and as the November Mid-Term elections approaches, get registered to vote. ‘COMMUNITY VOICES’ host, Ron Holland talked with Nykole Wyatt Education Committee Chair of the Charlotte Crown Black Realtist Association and Jerel Harvey President of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc Beta Nu Lambda Chapter about the upcoming Alpha Crown Community Festival.’