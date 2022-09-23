HomeCharlotte

ACC Headquarters Moving To Charlotte

The Atlantic Coast Conference has chosen Charlotte as the location for its future headquarters. The official announcement was issued on Tuesday by the ACC board of directors.

After a comprehensive, inclusive, and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets but exceeds, the needs of the ACC. Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member school, and conference office staff. The decision to relocate from Greensboro was a difficult one, and the entire city and its first-class representatives will always hold an incredibly special place in the history and legacy of the ACC” said ACC Commissioner Jim Philips in a press release.

The collegiate athletic conference was founded nearly 70 years ago in Greensboro. Charlotte will become the new location in 2023. The Bank of America Tower at the Legacy Union in Uptown Charlotte will house the new headquarters.

Read the full story here.

