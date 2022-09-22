Update: Student To Face Charges For Bomb Threat At A Concord High School

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Authorities said that a student is facing charges after written bomb threats forced the evacuation of a Cabarrus County school two days in a row.

The employees at Northwest Cabarrus High School received handwritten notes on September 19 and September 20 describing bomb threats at the school, said the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, the school was evacuated on both occasions due to worries about the security of the students and personnel.

According to a news release, investigators and staff from Cabarrus County Schools were able to locate the kid who created and disseminated the notes.

The student did not have access to the things described in the note, authorities confirmed after searching the student’s house.

