Spirit Airlines Adding CLT Flights to Miami, New York

Good news for travelers looking to book a cheap flight!

Two new nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas are being offered by one of the biggest low-cost carriers in the nation.

Spirit Airlines will launch a new nonstop route from Charlotte to New York’s LaGuardia Airport. Additionally, reservations for a new flight to Miami are now open.

Flights will begin to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport on Nov. 1, and to Miami International Airport on Nov. 7 to Miami, the airline confirmed.

Spirit Airlines is no stranger to Charlotte Douglas. The airline currently offers flights from Charlotte to Fort Lauderdale, Las Vegas, and Orlando.

