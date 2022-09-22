Over 1.1 Million Teslas Recalled For Window Issue

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Tesla recalled nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the US due to the risk that the rolled-up windows will pinch someone’s fingers.

In documents made public by American safety officials on Thursday, Tesla claims that the automated window reversal mechanism might not respond appropriately after detecting an obstacle.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, this violates federal safety regulations for power windows. Tesla said the issue will be resolved using an online software update.

The recall affects some Model Y SUVs from 2020 and 2021 and some Model 3 sedans from 2017 through 2022. Some 2021 and 2022 Model S cars and Model X SUVs are also featured.

Tesla found the issue in August during production testing. Owners will be informed in writing commencing on November 15th.

