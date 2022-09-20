Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

After once being the center of attention following being robbed on live stream, Brooklyn Bishop Lamor Whitehead is now going viral for choking a woman during a church service.

The incident was caught on the live stream at Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn, New York.

The video shows the bishop grabbing her by the back of her neck and escorting her out of the church. Later in an Instagram live he denies the choking though he was arrested. He claims that the woman tried to attack his family.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

He later went on Instagram live and denis the choking sharing that he was after his daughter and wife. He wasn’t booked or arrested but was brought to the police precinct to talk about the matters according to TMZ.

Whitehead claims the woman, and apparently others, were sent in to disrupt his service and supposedly tied to litigation he’s involved in. He claims the woman was actually threatening and beginning to charge his wife and baby daughter. He said he did what he had to do to keep them out of harm’s way, and that he’s got more video that’ll show the full story. Whitehead insists he’s pro-woman, and that the narrative’s being twisted.

Text “NC” to 60796 to join Praise Charlotte mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

New York Bishop Responds After Choking A Woman During Church Service [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com