Bed, Bath & Beyond to Close at Least 1 Charlotte Store

Bed, Bath & Beyond plans to close 150 locations nationwide, at least one of which will be in the Charlotte area.

According to a corporate list made public on Thursday, Bed, Bath & Beyond will close its Arboretum location at 3413 Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.

When the store will close is unknown. Friday requests for comments from Bed, Bath & Beyond officials were not immediately answered.

Over the coming months, the company anticipates closing around 150 locations in the United States and reducing its personnel by 20%.

The business whose headquarters are in New Jersey announced last month that it intended to cut expenses by around $250 million.

