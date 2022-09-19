High School In Concord Evacuated Due To Bomb Threat

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

On Monday morning, a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of Northwest Cabarrus High School in Concord, according to a representative for the school system.

At around 9 a.m., school personnel discovered a note containing a bomb threat, and students and employees were promptly evacuated from the facility on NW Cabarrus Drive., Cabarrus County Schools spokesman Philip Furr wrote in an email to The Charlotte Observer.

A video submitted to The Charlotte Observer shows students waiting in the stands of the football field.

Just after 11 a.m., local law police searched the structure and decided it was safe for everyone to return, according to Furr.

