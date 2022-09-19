The Carolina Renaissance Festival Returns October 1st

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Renaissance Festival, which includes outdoor performances, a circus, an arts and crafts fair, a jousting competition, and a feast, is back for 8 weekends straight, from October 1 through November 20.

Each day of the Festival is jam-packed with activities. Fairhaven, a 25-acre village, contains sixteen stages with costumed performers that provide a distinctive blend of nonstop music, dancing, comedy, and circus entertainment.

Here are the details:

Where: North of Charlotte between Concord and Huntersville, located on Highway 73 at Poplar Tent Road (between I-77 and I-85).

When: Saturday and Sunday from October 1 through November 20, 9:30 AM until 5:30 PM.

Online Tickets: $32 for adults, $20 for kids ages 5-12; available only online at Carolna.RenFestInfo.com. Children 4 and under are always free. Parking is free courtesy of Harris Teeter.

Find more information here.

