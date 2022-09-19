Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Fighting and rumors of a gun caused chaos at Carowinds, sending guests running for cover on Saturday night. The park closed shortly after.

Hundreds of park guests can be seen screaming and leaving the park in a video. According to Carowinds, local enforcement arrived at the park to deal with several groups of rowdy children who caused the mayhem.

No one was shot, according to the police, who claim they did not discover a threat. According to several park visitors, some fights broke out, and threats of gun violence followed. Additionally, some people claimed that children threw firecrackers at them.

“Someone pulled up their shirt, flashed a gun, and once everybody saw the gun, everybody just started booking it out of there,” says Sophia Turner, who witnessed the chaos.

Carowinds Closed Early Saturday Due to Gun Scare was originally published on 1053rnb.com