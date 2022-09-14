Herschel Walker Wants To Save White Children From Raphael Warnock’s ‘Wokeness’

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker is still out here tap-dancing for white supremacy and slinging around rhetoric that is bereft of any substance, critical thinking or even cohesive thought. But political talk for dummies now has him leading his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock in some polls, so why not keep leaning on obtuseness and MAGA-pleasing platitudes, amirite?

During an interview with MAGA Plus network Fox News, Walker accused Warnock of generally being racist toward poor little white children and he even invoked white conservatives’ bastardization of the word “woke” to do so. (Which, as a Black man, that in itself is a picture-perfect representation of the degree to which Walker rests deep underneath the couch cushions of the sunken place. If Black-caucasity is a thing, Walker’s face should be on its cereal box.)

MORE: Herschel Walker’s Son, Christian Walker, Has Been Mighty Silent Since His Dad’s Secret Kids Were Revealed

“My opponent, Raphael Warnock, wants to bring wokeness into our schools, tell white kids in school, you’ve got to apologize for your whiteness and tell black kids you have been taken advantage of,” Herschel Walker told Fox host Maria Bartiromo, Real Clear Politics reported. “Well, that’s not right.”

Walker, as usual, didn’t bother with backing his claims against Warnock with any substance of specific examples, but that doesn’t matter. Presumably, all he’s doing is parroting his white right-wing overseers who blindly claim critical race theory is about making white kids pee their pants with white guilt and placing the blame on them for America’s slavery-loving past. Never mind the fact that CRT is about addressing systems and America’s power structure, not white people as individuals. Walker’s job is to be the Black voice for white grievances and to say all the things white nationalists want to hear and love to hear come out of Black mouths so they can say, “See, I’m not racist, my Black friend agrees with me.”

Of course, Bartiromo had a different (read: whiter) take.

“Well, Herschel, I’m really glad you brought up this whole racism issue because this seems to be one of the key talking points for the Democrat Party,” she said, conveniently ignoring the fact that racism is also a “key talking point” of millions of Black people across the country, not just Democrats. “And I really look at your own race. When was the last time we saw two black men competing for a Senate seat? But that’s what you have got right now, Herschel Walker vs. Raphael Warnock. People have a choice. Tell us the difference and the choices that are at hand.”

First of all, you just have to love how conservatives consider any perceived milestone Black people cross as proof of a post-racial America. They said the same thing when Barack Obama was elected president despite the fact that white people largely didn’t vote for him and conservative white people spent his entire presidency calling him a Muslim terrorist who needed to produce his long-form birth certificate to prove his legitimacy as a ‘Murican.

Besides, of course, two Black men can run for the same Senate seat in 2022—so long as one of them serves as a white nationalist lackey and protector of fragile white feelings.

Mind you, when Walker gets in front of Black media, he sings a different tune.

In June, when he made an appearance on REVOLT TV’s Love & Respect With Killer Mike, he was asked if he would “support something not called ‘CRT,’ but a truth-based teaching” of America. Walker was directly asked if he would support CRT under a different label—one that wasn’t thoroughly propagandized by his fellow Republicans—and he responded, “What you’re saying is 100% that I will support things like that…I want all kids to be educated on the history of America.”

It’s almost as if Walker just wants to win an election, and he doesn’t care how many white head-patters he has to pour Kool-Aid for.

SEE ALSO:

Herschel Walker Wanted A ‘Cheat Sheet’ Of Debate Questions Against Warnock

Herschel Walker Insists On Reminding Us He Thinks An Honorary Sheriff’s Badge Made Him A Real Cop

The post Herschel Walker Wants To Save White Children From Raphael Warnock’s ‘Wokeness’ appeared first on NewsOne.

Herschel Walker Wants To Save White Children From Raphael Warnock’s ‘Wokeness’ was originally published on newsone.com