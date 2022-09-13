Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Catawba College has been ranked as one of the Top 10 Best Colleges in the South for the seventh consecutive year by U.S. World Report News. Catawba moved up to position five in the rankings (5). Today saw the publication of the national rankings for 2023.

Catawba also received recognition for

#4 in Best Colleges for Veterans

#21 in Top Performers in Social Mobility

#28 in Best Value School

Campus Ethnic Diversity

“The new rankings recognize our dedication to providing a high quality, student-centered experience along with expanded access and affordability for our increasingly diverse campus community,” said Dr. David P. Nelson, president of Catawba College.

Read the full story here.

Catawba College Ranks Among Top 10 Best Colleges In The South was originally published on 1053rnb.com