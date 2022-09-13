Charlotte Gas Prices Drop Another 8 Cents In Past Week

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

As of Monday, the average gallon of regular gas in Charlotte is $3.42, a decrease of 8 cents over the previous week, according to regulators.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations marks the twelfth week in a row that declines have occurred.

It is 2 cents less than the previous nine-year high, which was $3.44 per gallon on September 12, 2013.

According to GasBuddy analysts, Charlotte’s gas prices are 50.7 cents per gallon more than they were a year ago and 33.2 cents lower than a month ago. As of September 11, the cheapest station in the city costs $3.09 a gallon, while the most expensive station costs $4.59, a $1.50 difference per gallon.

