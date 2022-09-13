Housing Stability Worsening In Charlotte

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The affordable housing gap in Mecklenburg County is widening, particularly for low-income residents.

The Charlotte MSA is experiencing a 45,130 unit shortage for renters with extremely low incomes, according to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC). The issue is continuing to worsen as the gap is 3,207 units higher than last year.

“Rents are going up far faster than wages are,” said Karen Pelletier, the division director for Housing Innovation & Stabilization Services with Mecklenburg County Community Support Services.

In the meantime, the number of homeless people in Mecklenburg County keeps rising.

According to the latest recent data, there are 2,667 people experiencing homelessness.

The Charlotte City Council passed several measures on Monday night, including a majority decision to support the Peppertree Apartments renovation with $8 million. This sum is a portion of a larger development expense that should leave 300 affordable housing units available.

