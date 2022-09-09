Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Rising star ADIA stops by the Get Up Church to premiere her new single “You Ain’t.” The Chicago, Illinois representative gives Erica and GRIFF the details on the new song saying:

“This song is super important and special to me. I think just kind of naturally, a lot of us deal with thoughts of like feeling of inadequacy and insecurity. I think sometimes if we spend enough time on those things, it can almost stop us from doing what God is calling us to do. But the song is simple. You know you don’t have to be ashamed of the mistakes you made. They don’t define you. We say we’re forgiving God. The Bible literally says that as far as Egypt from the west That’s how far our transgressions will be from us. The moment we ask for forgiveness.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

LISTEN TO “YOU AIN’T” BELOW

Listen to ADIA’s interview on Get Up Below

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Introducing: ADIA Talks New Single ‘You Ain’t’ was originally published on getuperica.com