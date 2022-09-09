E. Dewey Smith “When All Else Fails, Go To Jesus”

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

E. Dewey Smith returns to Get Up to premiere his newest single “I Give You Jesus.” Smith talked to Erica and GRIFF about the making of the song and it’s importance.

Smith said “The song was very very important to me. I recorded during a time you know, that was difficult in the pandemic of so much was going on, you know, socially and civilly with George Floyd situation. So much divisiveness. I mean, the politic struggles with driving me crazy. I just couldn’t watch CNN any with visions or oppression. So I just wanted to, you know, put out a message to give people hope that ultimately put our faith in Jesus you know, not a part of that represents an elephant or a donkey but the Lamb of God who takes with the world so, so when all else fails, just go to Jesus.”

Listen to the single below

LISTEN TO E. DEWEY SMITH WITH ERICA AND GRIFF BELOW

