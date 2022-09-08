CLOSE
It’s that time of year again! Fair season!
The Cabarrus County Fair will take place from September 9–17, 2022. The fair will be located at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.
Over 80,000 people attend the nine-day Cabarrus County Fair, which has won numerous awards. This 70-year tradition includes a petting zoo, midway rides, games, food, live music, ground entertainment, exhibits from local businesses and organizations, and much more.
Prices for the event are as follows:
- Ages 5 & Under: FREE
- Ages 6-11: $6
- Ages 12 & Over: $8
- With Military ID &
- Ages 55 and Better: $6
PARKING IS FREE!
To plan your visit and find more information, click here.
Cabarrus County Fair Returns This Week was originally published on 1053rnb.com