It’s that time of year again! Fair season!

The Cabarrus County Fair will take place from September 9–17, 2022. The fair will be located at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

Over 80,000 people attend the nine-day Cabarrus County Fair, which has won numerous awards. This 70-year tradition includes a petting zoo, midway rides, games, food, live music, ground entertainment, exhibits from local businesses and organizations, and much more.

Prices for the event are as follows:

Ages 5 & Under : FREE

Ages 6-11: $6

Ages 12 & Over: $8

With Military ID &

Ages 55 and Better: $6

PARKING IS FREE!

To plan your visit and find more information, click here.

Cabarrus County Fair Returns This Week was originally published on 1053rnb.com