Charlotte SHOUT! 2023 Looking For Local Artists To Perform

Charlotte SHOUT! is seeking artist entries for a variety of creative opportunities as part of SHOUT! 2023.

The deadline for submission of applications is October 10th for artists from the entire Charlotte region.

According to representatives, all artists hired for Charlotte SHOUT! are compensated for their contributions.

During the 17 days of Charlotte SHOUT! in 2022, more than 1.8 million people visited uptown, according to a press release.

According to officials, the event had a $10 million estimated economic impact.

Any local artists interested in applying can click here.

Those looking for more information about Charlotte SHOUT! 2023 can log onto the official website.

