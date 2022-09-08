Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

With summer coming to an end, today is the last chance to view a free outdoor movie at Camp North End.

Since the start of the summer, free outdoor movies have been shown on Thursdays starting at 8 PM. The entertainment comes after Camp North End partnered with Aurora Star Lit Cinema.

The last movie, E.T, will show today, September 8th.

Attendees are advised to bring their chairs or blanket and to arrive early if they plan to pick up Camp food.

Officials say the movies will play rain or shine.

Click here to pre-register for an upcoming movie.

Read the full story here.

Camp North End’s Free Outdoor Movies End Today was originally published on 1053rnb.com