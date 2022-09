New Ride-Sharing Option in Charlotte Helps Protect Women

Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Here in Charlotte, a brand-new ridesharing business for women only wants to attract more female drivers and passengers.

It’s called¬†Just Her Ride Share.

Just Her Ride Share was founded by Kimberly Evans. Evans wanted to give women a risk-free, stress-free ridesharing alternative. The Charlotte-based business was founded in 2020.

Evans participated in a consumer discovery initiative at UNC Charlotte to create the best experience for riders.

She found that the majority of women preferred female drivers and felt uneasy with male drivers.

A 2018 Alarms.org survey found the same. According to the data, 45% of the women polled preferred female drivers. Additionally, 23% of female Uber users claim to have had to report an uneasy interaction with an Uber driver.

