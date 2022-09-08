Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Here in Charlotte, a brand-new ridesharing business for women only wants to attract more female drivers and passengers.

It’s called Just Her Ride Share.

Just Her Ride Share was founded by Kimberly Evans. Evans wanted to give women a risk-free, stress-free ridesharing alternative. The Charlotte-based business was founded in 2020.

Evans participated in a consumer discovery initiative at UNC Charlotte to create the best experience for riders.

She found that the majority of women preferred female drivers and felt uneasy with male drivers.

A 2018 Alarms.org survey found the same. According to the data, 45% of the women polled preferred female drivers. Additionally, 23% of female Uber users claim to have had to report an uneasy interaction with an Uber driver.

Read the full story here.

New Ride-Sharing Option in Charlotte Helps Protect Women was originally published on 1053rnb.com