Mecklenburg County Receives Updated COVID-19 Boosters

Residents of Mecklenburg County can begin receiving the updated COVID-19 booster on Wednesday.

The new booster was certified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week and is currently available at pharmacies including Walgreens and CVS.

The booster vaccine combines the old and new vaccines to combat the new, more contagious Omicron subvariant BA.5.

According to a COVID-19 dashboard check done overnight in Mecklenburg County, the BA.5 variation is currently to blame for around 75% of cases.

Dr. Raynard Washington, director of Mecklenburg County Public Health, gave a call-in update on those boosters. He claimed that this week, the health department received 1,100 boosters.

