Praise 100.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Wouldn’t it be nice if the weekends were just a little longer?

A study is currently being conducted to determine if employees benefit more from four-day work weeks.

A movement named 4-Day Week Global has launched an experiment in Britain. For the past few months, thousands of employees have worked four days per week.

Even if there are only four days instead of five, the employees are still paid the same and expected to complete the same amount of work. The largest experiment of its sort has reportedly been conducted.

CNN reports that several employees say the new timetable has changed their lives. Everything from chores and errands to rest and relaxation is done on that extra day. But that does not imply that everything has gone smoothly.

Working fewer days means doing more work in a shorter amount of time.

The planned duration of this experiment is six months. The study includes 70 businesses and more than 3,000 employees. Researchers from Boston College, Oxford University, and Cambridge University are participating in the study.

The involved companies will decide whether to keep the shorter work week in November.

Read the full story here.

Should Companies Offer Four-Day Work Weeks? A Study Is Underway was originally published on 1053rnb.com