Officer Involved Shooting Closes Concord Mills Mall

Concord Mills is closed until further notice, according to police, following an officer-involved gunshot inside the mall on Wednesday afternoon.

The Concord Police Department requested that individuals “please clear the area” in a tweet.

Authorities claim that the area is safe and that there is no risk to the general population.

There was no more available information.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is indicating many highways near Concord Mills are closed as of 1:50 p.m.

