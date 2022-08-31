Charlotte
Officer Involved Shooting Closes Concord Mills Mall

Police vehicles with overhead strobe lights at a crime scene

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

Concord Mills is closed until further notice, according to police, following an officer-involved gunshot inside the mall on Wednesday afternoon.

The Concord Police Department requested that individuals “please clear the area” in a tweet.

Authorities claim that the area is safe and that there is no risk to the general population.

There was no more available information.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is indicating many highways near Concord Mills are closed as of 1:50 p.m.

Officer Involved Shooting Closes Concord Mills Mall  was originally published on 1053rnb.com

